Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading 6.1% Higher

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.15. 1,191,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 922,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.