Namecoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.44 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $67,631.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,466.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.47 or 0.01334086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00537078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

