NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.64

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.64 and last traded at $79.32, with a volume of 10999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

Several research firms recently commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $108,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,751. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.