NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.61. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,347,561 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 727.90% and a negative return on equity of 418.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoVibronix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

