Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $24.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $25.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $108.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.22 million, with estimates ranging from $122.60 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $28.75 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $527.48 million, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 328,253 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 463,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 147,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.