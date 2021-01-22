Nash Exchange (NEX) Market Capitalization Tops $23.06 Million

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002355 BTC on exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market cap of $23.06 million and $160,543.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072370 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00265996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00067028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039116 BTC.

Nash Exchange Profile

Nash Exchange's launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Exchange Coin Trading

Nash Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

