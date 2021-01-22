National Bank Financial Comments on Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.83 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $49,914,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after buying an additional 806,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after acquiring an additional 590,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after acquiring an additional 215,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

