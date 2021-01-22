National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLX. CIBC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.53.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$53.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.00. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.91 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,734.52.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

