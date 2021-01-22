National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%.

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. National Bank has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

