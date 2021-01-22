National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given a GBX 928 Price Target at UBS Group

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

NG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid plc (NG.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.21 ($13.16).

Shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 868.80 ($11.35). 3,871,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a market cap of £30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 902.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 898.43. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

