National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of National Presto Industries worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The company has a market cap of $652.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.65. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.10%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

