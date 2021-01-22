National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.93 Million

Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce sales of $111.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $100.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $429.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $432.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $461.85 million, with estimates ranging from $441.10 million to $490.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

