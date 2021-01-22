Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $46,641.21 and approximately $40,563.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

