Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $14.42. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 184,667 shares changing hands.

NMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $155.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

