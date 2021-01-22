Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) (ASX:NBI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (NBI.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.