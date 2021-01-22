nDEX (NDX) Market Cap Hits $5.04 Million

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. nDEX has a market cap of $5.04 million and $33.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One nDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00071696 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00269310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038690 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

nDEX Coin Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.