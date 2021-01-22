NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.93 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $655.85 million and approximately $35.93 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00007546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00073211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,702,728 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.