Nebulas Trading Down 2.3% This Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $2.25 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00601643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.61 or 0.04426051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017154 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,450,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,914,629 tokens. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

