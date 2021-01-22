Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 727,431 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

