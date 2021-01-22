Neo Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $1.67 billion and $857.63 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $23.71 or 0.00072572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00053085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00039771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00334829 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.