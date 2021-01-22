Nepsis Inc. Acquires 1,279 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.45 on Friday, reaching $328.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,295. The company has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.44.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,954 shares of company stock valued at $164,650,147. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

