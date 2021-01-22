Nepsis Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst accounts for about 3.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.47% of Health Catalyst worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 138.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Shares of HCAT traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. 763,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $169,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock worth $9,544,024 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

