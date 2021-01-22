Nepsis Inc. Buys 26,608 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Baozun makes up approximately 3.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Baozun worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 2.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Baozun by 5,187.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 455,337 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Baozun by 12.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,309,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 143,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Baozun by 5.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 618,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 715,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,178. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.