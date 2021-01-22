Nepsis Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up about 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 457.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

CYBR stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.26. The stock had a trading volume of 378,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,304.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

