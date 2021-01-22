Nepsis Inc. Increases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 3.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 880,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $33.31. 3,797,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

