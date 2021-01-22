Nepsis Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises approximately 3.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 0.12% of RenaissanceRe worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 74.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,166,000 after purchasing an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,909,000 after purchasing an additional 348,492 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 466,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $155.04. 224,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,212. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.34. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.43.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.