Nepsis Inc. Invests $11.37 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 263,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,000. XPeng makes up about 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 price target on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

NYSE XPEV traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $56.39. 22,026,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,479,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

