Nepsis Inc. Purchases 141,648 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,648 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 6.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,821,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,053,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

