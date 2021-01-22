Nepsis Inc. Purchases 6,997 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,952,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

