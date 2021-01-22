Nepsis Inc. Sells 69,769 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,769 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for about 3.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Ventas by 5.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

