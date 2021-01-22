Nepsis Inc. Takes Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 251,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,114,000. Fulgent Genetics makes up about 4.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 1.04% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

FLGT traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.24. 1,100,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

