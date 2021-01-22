Nepsis Inc. Trims Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nepsis Inc. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 6.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.66.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,060,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,153. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $264.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

