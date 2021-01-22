Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $128.51 million and $11.91 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,234.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.03 or 0.03794147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00434219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.08 or 0.01349718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00555700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00418216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00264377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,632,880,718 coins and its circulating supply is 23,650,872,654 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

