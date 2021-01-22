NEST Protocol (NEST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.92 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $22.92 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00278094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040101 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.