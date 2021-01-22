NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $51.68 million and $27.63 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069920 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

