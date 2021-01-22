Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 1,057,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,047,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Net Element by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Net Element by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

