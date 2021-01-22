Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 1,057,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,047,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)
Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.
Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.