Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.15 million and $84,802.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00104839 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000914 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00326023 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024546 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile