Netkoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NTK)

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 51% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Netkoin has traded 91.5% lower against the dollar. One Netkoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Netkoin has a market cap of $56,941.44 and $2.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00060335 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004355 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003294 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002953 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netkoin Profile

Netkoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com . Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netkoin

Netkoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netkoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netkoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

