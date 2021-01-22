Neuronetics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

STIM opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.