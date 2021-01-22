Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $18.42 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $4,659,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,661,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at about $7,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

