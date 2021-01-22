Neuronetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,067% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $403.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $1,100,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.