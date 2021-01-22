Neutrino Dollar Reaches One Day Volume of $1.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00104900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000906 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015156 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00320765 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024524 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

