New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) (CVE:NAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) (CVE:NAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 154,931 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals Inc. (NAM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.