New Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 73,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 161,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,758,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 88,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,016. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $50.37.

