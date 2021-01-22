New Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

New Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.89. 46,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.06. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

