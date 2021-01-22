New Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $294,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $84.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

