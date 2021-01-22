New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.75. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 302 shares traded.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

