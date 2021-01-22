New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 7.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $164.70 and last traded at $169.11. 3,457,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 1,260,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after buying an additional 497,046 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,411,000 after buying an additional 474,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,823,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after purchasing an additional 74,286 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

