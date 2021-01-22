New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target Raised to $10.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

