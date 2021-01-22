Newfound Research LLC Acquires 18,404 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 9.7% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 661,276 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.